GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
