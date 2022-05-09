GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

