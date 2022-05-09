Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL opened at $5.33 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.