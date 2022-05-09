Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

FOOD stock opened at C$1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

