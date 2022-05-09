GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. 217,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 32.96%. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

