Grab (GRAB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB):

5/5/2022 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

5/3/2022 – Grab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.20 to $5.80.

4/29/2022 – Grab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

4/19/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Grab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. 919,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,958,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $444,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $116,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

