Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of GRCL opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.