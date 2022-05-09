Graham Ritchie Purchases 14,880 Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) insider Graham Ritchie acquired 14,880 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £53,270.40 ($66,546.41).

Shares of RCDO stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.20). The stock had a trading volume of 51,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 379.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. Ricardo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330.50 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 2.91 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.68) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

