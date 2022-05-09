Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.60 million-$931.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.55 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $91.68. 15,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

