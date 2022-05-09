Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218.00 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $91.72. 464,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,086. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,914,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

