Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

LOPE traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.68. 15,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.