Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GRP.U stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares.

