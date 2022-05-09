Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of GTN.A traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 834. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

