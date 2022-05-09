Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,817. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

