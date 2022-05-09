Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.81) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 651.50 ($8.14) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 699.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 110.42. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($9.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.