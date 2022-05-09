Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.64.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$33.97 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$33.37 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.