Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

