Green Brick Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.03. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.