Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) versus Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $15.66 billion 2.59 $1.76 billion $2.35 23.72

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A Corteva 10.72% 6.70% 4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Corteva 1 4 10 0 2.60

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $47.80, indicating a potential upside of 264.05%. Corteva has a consensus price target of $57.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Corteva.

Summary

Corteva beats Green Thumb Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 73 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

