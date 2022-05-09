Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

