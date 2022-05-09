Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 402.09% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
