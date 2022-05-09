Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 402.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

