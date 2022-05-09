Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of GO stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,624.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.