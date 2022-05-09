Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3602 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.
GGAL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 537,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.
GGAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
