GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

GTYH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 124,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,855. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.41. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

GTY Technology ( NASDAQ:GTYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 89.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTY Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 543,250 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 778,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GTY Technology by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

