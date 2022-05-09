GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.95. 23,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,279 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,603,000 after acquiring an additional 130,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GXO Logistics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.