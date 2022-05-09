GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

