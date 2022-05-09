Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($32.42).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($40.22) to GBX 2,750 ($34.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,236.79 ($27.94) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,458 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,699.44. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,151 ($26.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($40.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37.

In other Halma news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($31.67), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,140.04).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

