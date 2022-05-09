Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.
NYSE:HBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,026. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.
Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 140,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,056 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.