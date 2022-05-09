Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.36 EPS.
HBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 554,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.
In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.