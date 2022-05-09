Hauck Aufhäuser Ib Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($28.42) price target from Hauck Aufhäuser Ib in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.52 ($0.55) during trading on Monday, reaching €24.32 ($25.60). 134,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €22.92 ($24.13) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($51.96). The firm has a market cap of $774.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.34.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

