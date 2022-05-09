HC Wainwright Cuts C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $35.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 315.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

CCCC stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $409.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.77.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.54%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,818 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,103,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

