HC Wainwright Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 212.45% from the company’s previous close.
PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.
PRQR stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $9.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.