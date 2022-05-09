HC Wainwright Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 212.45% from the company’s previous close.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

PRQR stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 51.75%. Research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

