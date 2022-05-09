HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 292.86% from the stock’s current price.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GAU traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.56. 88,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,267. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$125.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.66.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

