HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.522 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

HDFC Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HDFC Bank to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

HDB stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,987,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,308,000 after purchasing an additional 141,143 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

