Head-To-Head Analysis: Epsilon Energy (EPSN) versus The Competition

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Epsilon Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Epsilon Energy pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.4% and pay out 138.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

48.8% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Epsilon Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Epsilon Energy Competitors 2226 10974 15763 624 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Epsilon Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Epsilon Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million $11.63 million 15.35 Epsilon Energy Competitors $9.49 billion $644.52 million -1.32

Epsilon Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy’s competitors have a beta of -13.86, suggesting that their average share price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 27.45% 15.93% 12.37% Epsilon Energy Competitors -14.48% 75.27% 7.07%

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

