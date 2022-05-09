Head to Head Comparison: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) vs. LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get LENSAR alerts:

This table compares LENSAR and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 2.33 -$19.60 million ($2.09) -3.49 TELA Bio $29.46 million 4.69 -$33.28 million ($2.29) -4.15

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LENSAR and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.58%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than LENSAR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -56.88% -32.96% -27.94% TELA Bio -112.94% -106.93% -46.96%

Volatility & Risk

LENSAR has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LENSAR beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.