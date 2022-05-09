Head to Head Contrast: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Charlie’s and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $21.50 million 0.87 $4.81 million N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 4.60 -$367.42 million $0.19 24.95

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.02, indicating that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 1 7 4 0 2.25

Tilray has a consensus target price of $8.44, suggesting a potential upside of 78.06%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 22.37% -93.54% 60.00% Tilray 6.80% -0.78% -0.59%

Summary

Charlie’s beats Tilray on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

