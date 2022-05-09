Head-To-Head Contrast: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GSI Technology and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Synaptics 0 3 9 0 2.75

Synaptics has a consensus target price of $241.25, suggesting a potential upside of 59.82%. Given Synaptics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $33.38 million 2.48 -$21.50 million ($0.73) -4.63 Synaptics $1.34 billion 4.43 $79.60 million $4.77 31.65

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -53.04% -25.33% -21.61% Synaptics 12.17% 36.24% 16.71%

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; and wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, and global navigation satellite system. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

