Head-To-Head Contrast: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -102.51% -62.86% -54.05% Verisk Analytics 32.92% 32.10% 11.29%

3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verisk Analytics 1 3 6 0 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 299.45%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $220.89, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Verisk Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 5.92 -$44.96 million $0.16 22.69 Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 9.76 $666.20 million $6.18 30.00

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

