Head to Head Review: Globus Maritime (GLBS) & Its Rivals

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Globus Maritime to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 34.46% 12.02% 9.17% Globus Maritime Competitors 10.35% 27.93% 5.80%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Maritime and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime Competitors 490 1655 1767 86 2.36

Globus Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $43.38 million $14.95 million 2.98 Globus Maritime Competitors $626.42 million $170.26 million -2.61

Globus Maritime’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime’s peers have a beta of -4.11, indicating that their average share price is 511% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Globus Maritime (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited operates as a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

