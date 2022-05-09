Head to Head Review: Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) vs. Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Netlist alerts:

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Netlist and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 1.68% 6.48% 3.39% Infineon Technologies 11.76% 15.42% 7.49%

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Infineon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 9.43 $4.83 million $0.00 -578,000.00 Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 2.84 $1.40 billion $1.23 23.38

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netlist and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Infineon Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58

Infineon Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.49, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Infineon Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infineon Technologies is more favorable than Netlist.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.