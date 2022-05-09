Head-To-Head Review: RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) vs. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

This table compares Rigetti Computing and RE/MAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A RE/MAX $329.70 million 1.37 -$15.62 million ($0.83) -28.86

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of RE/MAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rigetti Computing and RE/MAX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A RE/MAX 0 1 2 0 2.67

RE/MAX has a consensus target price of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 48.75%. Given RE/MAX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX -4.42% 68.84% 7.82%

Summary

RE/MAX beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. In addition, the company provides First mobile app, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise; and Booj platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.