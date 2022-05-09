Head to Head Survey: Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.78, meaning that its share price is 478% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.16 -$121.49 million ($7.20) -0.50

Granite City Food & Brewery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.87%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80%

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite City Food & Brewery (Get Rating)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

