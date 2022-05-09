Head-To-Head Survey: Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) vs. Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -194.23% -30.40% -22.06% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

77.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Opthea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 13.52 -$100.22 million ($2.48) -7.68 Opthea $70,000.00 3,651.34 -$45.35 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.02%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Opthea.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema DME, as well as a first in class VEGF C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF A inhibitors for the treatment of wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

