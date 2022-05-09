Head to Head Survey: Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) versus Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Schaeffler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schaeffler 2 2 3 0 2.14

Schaeffler has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Schaeffler’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schaeffler is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Schaeffler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 1.18 $112.93 million $6.24 16.35 Schaeffler $14.39 billion 0.06 -$484.33 million $1.27 4.15

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schaeffler. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 6.52% 8.36% 5.34% Schaeffler 5.10% 29.09% 5.20%

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats Schaeffler on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Schaeffler (Get Rating)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems. This division serves customers in the mobility, energy and raw materials, production machinery, aerospace, and industrial distribution. The company has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

