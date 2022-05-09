Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

