Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €75.75 ($79.74).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.38 ($64.61) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

