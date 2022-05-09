Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.75 ($79.74).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €61.38 ($64.61) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.