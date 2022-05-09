Henry Schein, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

HSIC opened at $85.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 278,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.