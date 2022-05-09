Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HNSDF stock opened at 25.01 on Monday. Hensoldt has a fifty-two week low of 25.01 and a fifty-two week high of 31.00.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

