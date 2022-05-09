Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires £5,226 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,742 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,226 ($6,528.42).
LON:HRI opened at GBX 1,740 ($21.74) on Monday. Herald Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,670 ($33.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.
Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
