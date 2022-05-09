Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires £5,226 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,742 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,226 ($6,528.42).

LON:HRI opened at GBX 1,740 ($21.74) on Monday. Herald Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,670 ($33.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

